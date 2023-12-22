TY JOEL BEECHAM, 18, of Alexandra Road, Ynysddu, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LATITIA LEWIS, 26, of Clos Bury Capel, Abergavenny must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 29mph in a 20mph zone on Park Crescent on June 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MORE NEWS: Man found in city centre with 229 cannabis plants worth £240,000

KEVIN CANO, 18, of Sycamore Avenue, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on August 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BETHANY CHRISTOPHER, 29, of Alice Crescent, Thornwell, Chepstow must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on June 11.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT MITCHELL, 20, of Ebbw View, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £696 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Crane Street, Pontypool on May 11.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEAN MORGAN, 24, of Bulwark Road, Chepstow must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on the B4293 at Devauden on June 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GABBI CHANICE WILLIAMS, 23, of High Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 25a on June 11.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEPHEN GRAHAM COOK, 54, of Stonerwood View, Pantside, Newbridge must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 Waunllwyd, Ebbw Vale on June 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARC ANTHONY DAVIES, 33, of Oliphant Circle, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Chepstow Road on June 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TRACEY ANN YATES, 53, of Bryngolwg, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4251 in Cwmfelinfach on June 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.