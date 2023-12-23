CONOR PATERSON, 18, of Darent Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent on June 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALI HUSSANAIN, 29, of Beechwood Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile had video of toddler watching girl, 10, having sex with two men

ELWYN JARROLD, 72, of Hereford Road, Mardy, Abergavenny must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HUXLEY JAMES ELLIOTT, 22, of Llanthony, near Abergavenny must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 Blackrock northbound on June 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD HASSALL, 39, of Cromwell Road, Newport must pay £372 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Corporation Road, Lysaght Village on June 5.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID JOSPEH MATTHEWS, 45, of Pennar Street, Newbridge must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road on June 10.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARAH MORGAN, 28, of Harcourt Terrace, Brithdir, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil on June 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

TRACY PLANT, 48, of Thomas Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on White Rose Way, New Tredegar on June 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

VICKIE ANNE GLADYS PRYCE, 35, of Mclaren Cottages, Abertysswg, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil on June 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

TAYLOR JAY SWEET, 20, of Tredegar Drive, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 28mph in a 20mph zone on Chepstow Road, Caldicot on June 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JORDAN THOMAS, 26, of Kincoed Road, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on Main Road, Maesycwmmer on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CURTIS LEE THORNE, 26, of Fair View, Pengam, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on White Rose Way, New Tredegar on June 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JADE WELCH, 35, of Skirrid Pitch Close, Llanvihangel Crucorney, Monmouthshire must pay £207 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 33mph in a 20mph zone on Park Crescent, Abergavenny on June 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.