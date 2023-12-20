The A48 was closed due to emergency bridge repairs both ways from Tidenham turn off to Bishton Lane. It is believed the road had been closed since Friday with drivers being diverted via Woodcroft.

A lorry collided with a bridge and shed a glucose like liquid (Image: Vasili Soteriou)

Gwent Police confirmed that the A48 was closed both ways from Tidenham turn off to Bishton Lane after a lorry hit the bridge and spilled what we believe to be a glucose like liquid.

Images have now been obtained by the Argus of the incident showing Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue attending the scene.

Emergency services attending the scene (Image: Vasili Soteriou)

Pictures show rubble from the incident was spread across the road with the lorry having been moved to the side of the road.

At the time Gloucestershire council's roads department said they were 'working hard to clear the A48’ and warned drivers to expect disruption.

Gloucestershire County Council have released a video showing the glucose like liquid.

Rubble from the incident was spread across the road (Image: Vasili Soteriou)

The A48 was closed both ways from Tidenham turn off to Bishton Lane (Image: Vasili Soteriou)

Due to the A48 road closure Newport bus could not operate to Lydney. However, their 72 service continued to operate to Tutshill (Elms Close) inward and outward.

Bus services have now returned to normal.