More than 60 pooches from across Britain took part in the festive stunt, which has been turned into a charity fundraiser.

All the main players have been covered - including Jesus, Mary, Joseph, the Wise Men and the Shepherds.

Hannah James, 31, and a handful of friends did a dog Nativity last year for fun and posted it on Instagram.

She didn't think much of it until more owners got in touch this year - asking to take part.

Hannah, from Cardiff, then randomly allocated the characters - including baby Jesus - to dog owners all across Britain.

Hannah, whose own cavapoo Alffi was a 'wise dog', said: "The dog Instagram world is quite crazy - you get to know people.

Two pups playing shepherds in a pet nativity

"People started asking if we were doing it again this year, so we started posting on our stories and using a hashtag.

"Word of mouth in the dog Instagram world travels fast!"

The 45 original owners taking part went away and made, sourced or bought their dogs costumes ready for the big reveal.

This week, they all shared their festive snaps to create a paw-fect collage of very pups dressed in their festive attire.

An additional 20 owners took part after seeing others share their Nativity photos.

Jesus is played by Mando, owned by Alex Jones, 28, from the East Midlands.

Ralph, from Liverpool, is Joseph, while Ellie, in Scotland, plays Mary.

They are supporting Many Tears Animal Rescue in Wales, which takes in and rehomes unwanted dogs.

The dog Nativity has so far raised more than £500 and donations are still rolling in.

Hannah said: "It's so crazy - this all came from a conversation where we all just said 'why not?'

"It's turned out so good and it's all for charity - it's very wholesome."

Fundraiser (must be opened on mobile, only accessible on Instagram app) here.