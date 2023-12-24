ASHLYN JACKSON, 22, of Hatherleigh, Newport must pay £393 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Pentre Lane, Llantarnam, Cwmbran on May 21.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

JAMIE LEIGH NEWMAN, 25, of, Highbank, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 Newport Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly on June 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOSEPH HOWCROFT, 30, of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 20mph zone on Monnow Way on August 11.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

LEEANN MOGFORD, 45, of Abertillery Road, Blaina must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM ALI, 31, of Rother Avenue, Abergavenny was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN NICHOLLS, 40, of North Avenue, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KARL FURNIVAL, 59, of Princess Crescent, Trinant, near Newbridge must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between junctions 25 and 24 on May 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NEIL ABRAHAM, 33, of Hengoed Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £287 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the B4251 in Cwmfelinfach on June 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AHMED YAR, 45, of High Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood must pay £416 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on June 13.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

ASHTON BARRY ADAMS, 28, of The Octagon, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road, Llansoy on May 11.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LISA MARIE THOMAS, 41, of Amelia Way, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Chepstow Road on May 19.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ADAM TUSON, 18, of Wern Gifford, Pandy, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for ignoring a no left turn sign when driving on Prince’s Street on May 8.

ERICA JANE COLLINS, 46, of Steeplechase Road, Duffryn, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 at Argoed, near Blackwood on May 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH IAN DERRICK, 34, of Gelli Road, Tredegar must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Pleasant View, Tirphil on June 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.