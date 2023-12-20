Live

Lane closed on Newport M4 between J25A to J25 Caerleon

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A lane is currently closed on the M4 eastbound between J25A Grove Park to J25 Caerleon due to a accident.
  • The lane closure is causing heavy traffic in the area and drivers are warned to expect delays.

