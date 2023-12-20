- A lane is currently closed on the M4 eastbound between J25A Grove Park to J25 Caerleon due to a accident.
- The lane closure is causing heavy traffic in the area and drivers are warned to expect delays.
Loading...
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here