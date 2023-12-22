Brynmawr Foundation School was placed into special measures following an Estyn inspection in 2019 after it was found pupils were not making enough progress.

But now it has been removed from monitoring following an inspection, which found a raft of improvements had been made.

Among these were that the quality of teaching is "continually improving, and this continues to be a focus".

Inspectors also found a new House system had "created a strong sense of community" at the school, and that attendance had improved.

Headteacher Gerard McNamara said he was "delighted".

“The findings recognise the dedicated and determined work of Governors, school staff and pupils," he said. "Parents/carers have played their part in supporting the school to ensure their child makes strong progress.

"We have something special in the school and I’m extremely proud of the school community. This is a fantastic and amazing early Christmas present.”

Chairman of the school's governing body Bryan Davies also welcomed the report.

"We are over the Moon for the staff, parents and pupils," he said.

"The school have developed strong and lasting relationships with the local authority and external partners.

"Under strong leadership, our significant improvements will continue to exceed our expectations.

"A wealth of professional learning opportunities has been provided within the school, as a result, teaching is highly effective. It’s a time for great celebration."

Blaenau Gwent Council's cabinet member for people and education Cllr Sue Edmunds also welcomed the report.

“Providing the very best educational standards and opportunities for our children and young people continues to be a very top priority for us," she said.

"This is a great report for Brynmawr Foundation School, acknowledging all the real improvements that have been made for the benefit of pupils and their families.

“This hasn’t happened by magic however and I would like to thank everyone involved with this improvement journey, especially the headteacher and his senior leadership team, the governing body and indeed all the teaching and support staff.

"You have all worked together, in partnership with the council and the South East Wales Achievement Service, to bring about meaningful change which will no doubt impact positively on the futures of young people.

Last but certainly not least, thank you to the young people themselves for working so hard and to parents and carers for your continued support.

"There is more work to be done but the school is in a good position to go from strength to strength."