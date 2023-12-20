Geraint Jones had fought with people at an Islwyn Riding Club event held in the Pontllanfraith area of Blackwood.

Newport Crown Court heard he had pulled a woman’s hair and threatened a man with a fence post after he lost control when an argument boiled over.

Prosecutor Hannah Friedman said: “He then got into his car and drove it towards a crowd causing them to run away.”

Jones, aged 25, of Pisgah Close, Talywain, Pontypool pleaded guilty to affray during his trial.

He also admitted careless driving.

The offences took place on Sunday, August 7 last year.

One of the victims Lara Williams made a statement which said she was a “nervous wreck” after Jones’ violence.

She added: “I don’t understand how the incident escalated in the way it did.”

Miss Friedman said the defendant had no previous convictions but had a caution for affray from 2017.

Kevin Seal representing Jones said his client had endured a “challenging upbringing”.

He added: “The defendant is held in very high regard by his employers.”

Judge Daniel Williams told Jones: “Lara Williams told the court that her attention was drawn to a commotion in the warm-up ring.

“You were described as being threatening towards others.

“She clearly tried to calm the situation down, but you reacted when you picked up a fence post and made a threatening gesture towards her with it and shouted at her.

“Another person present was then grabbed by you and the police needed to be called.”

He added: “Sadly the violence continued and involved a number of others.

“You seemed to get into a car and drive out of the field.

“Of course there were a number of other people at the event who were in the field and you admit that by driving in the way that you did towards the exit of the field, you drove without due care and attention for those people who were there.”

Jones was sentenced to an 18-month community order and must perform 150 hours of unpaid work.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points and he was fined £500 and has to a pay a £114 surcharge.

The defendant was also made the subject of a three-year restraining order.