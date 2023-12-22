Although the owner said he has done this in other years, this year he has enlisted the help of his young son to give back to those less fortunate.

William Evans, owner of the Subway store on Cardiff Road, will be opening the shop between 11.30am to 1pm on Monday, December 25.

Subway shop at Unit 2a 156 - 160 Cardiff Road Newport NP20 3AW (Image: Google)

He is running the initiative for another year to “provide a safe place for those that don’t have anywhere else to go on Christmas Day, for company and something hot to drink/eat”.

Will, 35, together with his son Hudson, 6, and the Subway team are hoping that an open door, a warm shop and some company might be just what visitors need if they are vulnerable or struggling with Christmas Day.

Will says they will be serving “free toasted sandwiches, hot and cold drinks” and anyone is welcome, not just the homeless.

Joe Ross and Will Evans with their sons Elijah (7), Theo (6) and Hudson (6) at Subway Pillgwenlly getting ready for delivery (Image: Joe Ross)

The idea for the initiative came last year when Will said he was on his own so he wanted to give a bit back to those less fortunate.

“This year it’s my turn with my little boy, so I asked him if he’d be keen to open for the homeless and less fortunate, his response was “I’d love too daddy, as long as I can make the sandwiches” so low and behold he has his first shift Christmas Day and I can’t wait,” said Will.

Will and Hudson are going one step further and have teamed up with Will’s close friend Joe ‘Bomber’ Ross to hand out gift bags to those in need in the run up to Christmas.

Joe ‘Bomber’ Ross, 35, owns the Workwear Supermarket at Leeway Industrial Estate in Newport.

Gift bags full of hats, scarves, blankets and chocolates, courtesy of Workwear Supermarket (Image: Joe Ross)

“Joe’s a close friend of mine, I’ve known him for over 20 years,” said Will.

This year is not the first year Joe has done something to help the local community. He said: “every year I do things for underprivileged children. This year I wanted to do more given how cold it is”.

Will, Joe, their teams and their children Hudson (6), Elijah (7) and Theo (6) have volunteered their time in the run-up to Christmas to bring gift bags together for those in need in a bid to educate their children “that not everyone has a roof over their heads”.

More than 350 gift bags including hats, scarves, gloves, blankets, bags, coats have been distributed this week. Children will get a special surprise with the addition of chocolates and gift vouchers so they can buy some toys.

With Will’s post on Facebook, donations have been offered by local residents wanting to do their bit for the community.

William Evan's Facebook Post to help the needy (Image: William Evans)

Will says he’s hoping to “inspire other people to help those less fortunate and make a difference to their lives.

The death of a close friend has inspired Will and Joe to do more for men's mental health.

Joe said of his deceased friend: “He was such a wonderful character and a great soul.

“There’s been a lot of love to us and the family but that doesn’t change the circumstances”.

“The hardest part is talking to another bloke and getting judged. There's a big stigma around it still to talk to each other," said Joe.

Joe said the stigma in male-dominated sport 'is pull your socks up and get on with it' (Image: Joe Ross)

Will Evans said this initiative is “not just about the homeless, it’s a collective of many different things on a glorified day like Christmas.

Getting deliveries ready as a team (Image: Joe Ross)

“We don’t want anyone to feel like there’s no family or friends around them and they need a chat.

“You never know if it’ll make someone’s day”.

The Subway store will be open at 11.30am to 1pm on Monday December 25 2023 at Unit 2A, 156-160 Cardiff Road, Newport NP20 3AE.