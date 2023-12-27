Le Pub operations manager Sam Dabb is leading the charge to turn Corn Exchange, also on High Street, into a 500-capacity music venue and community space.

The volunteer steering group, which also includes Zac Mather (CHROMA) and theatre student Eleri Gray, has just weeks to transform the building with a view to hosting their first headline act – The Bug Club, from Caldicot – on March 2, 2024.

From 2pm to 8pm on Sunday, December 31, members of the public are being invited to enjoy drinks, nibbles and live music from Newport’s own Darling Buds, Welsh language Gwenu, MP-turned-music-maker Kevin Brennan and more.

“We’re just over two months from the first full-scale gig, so what better time to throw our doors open, welcome people in and show them what we’re all about?” says Ms Dabb.

“This place has got so much potential. I’m looking forward to a year, 18 months down the road, as a whole goal. But in terms of getting it up and running, it’s very much one day at a time. You have to keep things small and bite-size to get them done. If I sat down and thought about how much we have to do, I’d probably cry.”

English and theatre student Eleri Gray landed a spot in the steering group thanks to her work at Le Pub and three years of research on arts engagement in the Welsh working class.

“This is actually really accessible. It’s very close to the train station and bus station and it’s easy to walk to,” says Ms Gray. “There’s been talk of doing immersive theatre that would cater to neuro-divergent people, which would be amazing. And I’d love to install a quiet area for those who need that space.

“Right now, I’m trying to organise some community concerts for schools. I’m trying to focus on that but it’s really hard not to get carried away and think of the amazing things we can do.”

Mr Mather, whose alt-rock trio CHROMA are set to support Foo Fighters next year, also hopes the Corn Exchange can be a versatile space.

“There are loads of events that we could do and we don’t know if they’re going to work or not but this is an opportunity to try it out,” he says. “Is there an audience for a silent disco in Newport?

“Within the first year of being open, we’re going to throw absolutely everything and anything we come up with to see what works and find that balance. Going forward, then, we can pick and choose what we think will work best based on what we’ve tried.

“I think the Corn Exchange definitely bucks the trend. There have been hundreds of grassroots venues closing – even those with big names that you would think are absolutely fine.

“We’re here to really give it a good go and give Newport what it deserves.”