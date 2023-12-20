A pair of walkers who went on an “epic” trip in the Bannau Brycheiniog - or the Brecon Beacons - this weekend inadvertently caused multiple rescue teams and search dogs to be called out after concerns were raised about their safety.

Crews from the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, the Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, Search and Rescue Dog Association South Wales and Dyfed-Powys Police were called out to locate two missing walkers who had been reported as being long overdue from their walk in the Central Beacons area after an earlier phone call had suggested they were “lost”.

A spokesperson for the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said “Car parks were checked to see if their vehicle could be located to identify a start point, hasty search teams were deployed to several of the potential routes they may have taken based on what information was available.

“Their vehicle was eventually located, when a vehicle was confirmed by Dyfed-Powys Police to be registered to one of the missing gents, (albeit not the one we had initially been led to believed they had travelled in).”

Teams had genuine concerns for the pair’s safety as “visibility was poor and it was a tad breezy on the tops”.

Fortunately, however, it soon transpired that the walkers were not in any danger.

“While the searches continued, the two walkers returned to their vehicle under their own steam, safe, well and unharmed, after a little bit of an ‘epic’ and blissfully unaware of the genuine concerns that had been raised for their well-being,” added the spokesperson.

“Once the ‘missing’ walkers were on their way home, and team members off the hill we returned to base to sort vehicles and kit ready for the next one before everyone head off to their beds.”