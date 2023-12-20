A MAN from Newport who was wanted by police officers to help them with investigations into driving offences has been found.
Stephen Phillips, 30, was located and arrested by Gwent Police on Wednesday (December 20) afternoon.
Police believe he may have information to assist them with ongoing enquiries into driving offences.
Gwent Police said: "We recently appealed for information to find Stephen Phillips, from Newport, who may have information to help officers investigating driving offences.
"He has now been located and arrested. Thanks for sharing our appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article