Josh Llewellyn, 24, of York Place, Newport admitted to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of LSD with intent to supply.

The offences took place between July 27 and October 31.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant: “A prison sentence will follow.”

Sentence was adjourned to the new year on January 9 after Llewellyn’s barrister Ben Waters asked to be allowed to submit a basis of plea.

The defendant was remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Crown Court.