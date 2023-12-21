A DRUG dealer was warned he's going to jail after pleading guilty to supplying LSD, cocaine and cannabis.
Josh Llewellyn, 24, of York Place, Newport admitted to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of LSD with intent to supply.
The offences took place between July 27 and October 31.
Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant: “A prison sentence will follow.”
MORE NEWS: Man caused chaos at horse-riding show and drove at crowd
Sentence was adjourned to the new year on January 9 after Llewellyn’s barrister Ben Waters asked to be allowed to submit a basis of plea.
The defendant was remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Crown Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel