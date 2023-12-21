A warrant was executed on August 15 at Lost Souls, an animal sanctuary in Rogiet, Monmouthshire, after complaints were made about alleged neglect.

Lisa Loops has been working hard to reunite the dogs with some of their former owners, but has said she is concerned over the current situation of the animals.

The sanctuary believes 12-year-old Audrey was killed (Image: Lost Souls Sanctuary)

In response Monmouthshire County Council said it is "currently working with rescue organisations that can support all dogs throughout their lifetime".

Ms Loops said: “We obtained consent to speak on the ex-owner’s behalf to the council. These dogs need placements and proper homes.

“The council was very good at the start, it seemed rehoming could take place, they were getting a legal team to draw up an agreement. We haven’t spoken to the owner of the sanctuary in order to stay separate.

“Suddenly the council started to say that because I was talking to the dogs' former owners I had too strong of a link to the sanctuary. But of course I had to speak to the owners.

“We asked the council for pictures and videos of the dogs, the council sent over a couple but one of the ex-owners wasn’t convinced that they were up-to-date pictures.

“On October 30 I received an email that said the dogs wouldn’t be rehomed and they didn’t want the dogs to move backwards. The council didn’t even know the dogs names.

“We don’t get paid for this; we are doing this for the care of the dogs.”

The sanctuary also claims 2-year-old Ralph was killed (Image: Lost Souls Sanctuary)

She added: “I wonder if some dogs have passed away. I feel like we have been given false hope.

“Where are these dogs living when the rescue homes are full? The owners have no closure. Something isn’t right."

Emily, a breeder of one of the dogs, said she has campaigned to be reunited with her black Labrador.

Emily said: “She is only two years old and doesn’t deserve to be locked up.

“I have emailed and requested many times, as has Lisa, for welfare updates and pictures just to put my mind at rest that she is being cared for - which have been ignored completely.

“If I’m honest I’m not entirely certain the council hasn’t just put the dogs to sleep and hoping we will all go away and forget.”

Jayne Watts from One Dog at a Time Rescue is "desperate to get their dogs Yogi and Balou returned to them".

Ms Watts said she had first been told the dogs could be returned to them - but that the council later reneged on this.

Ms Watts is 'desperate to get their dogs Yogi (pictured) and Balou returned' to them (Image: Jayne Watts)

“We are desperate to get our dogs Yogi and Balou returned to us at the earliest opportunity as we do fear for their welfare and have continually asked for update pictures which has been ignored," she said.

Balou was taken in the raid (Image: Jayne Watts)

“It’s tortuous not knowing. We can’t rest until we know and pray somehow our boys will find their way back to us.”



A spokesperson for Monmouthshire Council said: “Following the decision to award the Council Section 20 Order under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 on 24 October, our team has been working to rehome all dogs.

“We are currently working with rescue organisations that can support all dogs throughout their lifetime. Before any are rehomed, the rescue organisations will undertake behavioural assessments of the dogs and will undertake home checks.

“This will ensure all dogs are placed in suitable homes. Due to the ongoing process, no further comments will be made at this stage.”