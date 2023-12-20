Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Welsh Water, has made the emergency closure to a section of Pentre Road.

It is anticipated the closure will remain in place until and including Thursday, December 21.

A signed diversion is currently in place, advising drivers to turn down Albany Road if coming from the east, and Windsor Road if coming from the west.

Motorists should then drive down Western Road before turning back onto either Albany or Windsor Road to navigate the closure.

Morrison Water Services are aware some people may live on Pentre Road, and have adapted their diversion signs as such, by allowing only resident access up to the closed section of road.