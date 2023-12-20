AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place in Abergavenny to allow an urgent repair to a water leak to be completed.
Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Welsh Water, has made the emergency closure to a section of Pentre Road.
It is anticipated the closure will remain in place until and including Thursday, December 21.
A signed diversion is currently in place, advising drivers to turn down Albany Road if coming from the east, and Windsor Road if coming from the west.
Motorists should then drive down Western Road before turning back onto either Albany or Windsor Road to navigate the closure.
Morrison Water Services are aware some people may live on Pentre Road, and have adapted their diversion signs as such, by allowing only resident access up to the closed section of road.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here