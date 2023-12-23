Debbie Knightson-Jenkins first joined M&S in 1982 and has since worked in a range of areas, from the café to bra fitting.

Last month, Ms Knightson-Jenkins travelled to London to join M&S colleagues from across the country, all of whom were celebrating milestone anniversaries, where they were celebrated by co-chief executive Kate Bickerstaffe.

M&S has been part of many special memories for Ms Knightson-Jenkins over the last 40 years, including meeting her now-husband Phil Jenkins in the old Newport store. The couple have now been married for 20 years.

And that’s not the only link she has to M&S - her mother also worked for the retailer before having children.