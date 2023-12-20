OFFICERS out on patrol from Gwent Police in Newport have seized a large quantity of illegal goods. 

While out on patrol in Newport city centre, Pill neighbourhood police officers joined forces with Newport City Council Trading Standards officers to search three separate premises and vehicles. 

The searches were carried out on Commercial Road in Newport just before 3pm on Wednesday afternoon. 

Gwent Police have confirmed that a large quantity of illegal cigarettes, tobacco and cash were retrieved. 

They also reported that one premises was closed as a result of the search. 