While out on patrol in Newport city centre, Pill neighbourhood police officers joined forces with Newport City Council Trading Standards officers to search three separate premises and vehicles.

The searches were carried out on Commercial Road in Newport just before 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Pill NPT and NCC Trading Standards searched 3 premises and 3 vehicles on Commercial Rd in Newport today. A vast quantity of illegal cigarettes, tobacco and cash were seized and one premises was closed.#ProtectAndReassure #NewportWestNPT #NewportCityCouncil pic.twitter.com/iUlF01SWK9 — Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) December 20, 2023

Gwent Police have confirmed that a large quantity of illegal cigarettes, tobacco and cash were retrieved.

They also reported that one premises was closed as a result of the search.