The incident occurred on the evening of Monday, December 11, with the woman admitted to hospital on the morning of Tuesday, December 12.

Police officers and forensics teams were seen by local residents at the scene for days afterwards.

People reported that officers were doing door-to-door enquiries and they later issued an official appeal for assistance with the investigation.

A 73-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and was questioned.

However, Gwent Police confirmed on Wednesday, December 20, that he had been released with no further action required.