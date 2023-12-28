WE ARE just a few days away from saying goodbye - and good riddance - to 2023 and welcoming 2024.
This year looks bigger and better than last year, so we look at nightclubs and bars across Newport which are throwing big parties to celebrate the end of 2023.
Cosmos
The new cocktail bar in Friars Walk opened its doors in August and is hosting its first-ever New Year’s Eve party on December 31.
There will be live music, a DJ, and games, along with a saxophonist, and cocktail trees, from 7am until 2am. For £39 per person, there will be three shares and two glasses of prosecco.
The Potters
The Potters will be having their annual set of live music from the Kiltics on December 31, they will be performing a festive set of dance floor favourites.
The band starts at 7.30 pm and tickets are priced at £10.
Mojos
The nightclub is hosting a music trip through the decades from 8pm until 8am on December 31.
Tickets are priced at £5 and include multi-entry to other nightclubs like Rooty’s and Roof Club.
Vibez
The nightclub will be hosting its second New Year's Eve party with Kojo Funds performing hits such as Finders Keepers on December 31.
The club will be open from 8pm until 8am with a huge free buffet included, entry is £5.
Llanwern Bull
This Newport pub is hosting a ticketed New Year’s Eve party on December 31 from 8pm.
A live DJ will be there to get people in the party mood. Tickets at £5 cash only.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel