This year looks bigger and better than last year, so we look at nightclubs and bars across Newport which are throwing big parties to celebrate the end of 2023.

Cosmos

The new cocktail bar in Friars Walk opened its doors in August and is hosting its first-ever New Year’s Eve party on December 31.

Cosmos hosting first ever New Years Eve Party in Newport. Picture: Cosmos (Image: Cosmos)

There will be live music, a DJ, and games, along with a saxophonist, and cocktail trees, from 7am until 2am. For £39 per person, there will be three shares and two glasses of prosecco.

The Potters

The Potters will be having their annual set of live music from the Kiltics on December 31, they will be performing a festive set of dance floor favourites.

Potters are having their annual New Years Eve live band. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)The band starts at 7.30 pm and tickets are priced at £10.

Mojos

The nightclub is hosting a music trip through the decades from 8pm until 8am on December 31.

Tickets are priced at £5 and include multi-entry to other nightclubs like Rooty’s and Roof Club.

Vibez

The nightclub will be hosting its second New Year's Eve party with Kojo Funds performing hits such as Finders Keepers on December 31.

Kojo funds to return to Vibez this new years eve. Picture: Vibez (Image: Vibez)

The club will be open from 8pm until 8am with a huge free buffet included, entry is £5.

Llanwern Bull

This Newport pub is hosting a ticketed New Year’s Eve party on December 31 from 8pm.

Llanwern Bull will have a live DJ on New Year's Eve. Picture: Google Maps (Image: Google Maps)

A live DJ will be there to get people in the party mood. Tickets at £5 cash only.