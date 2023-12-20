South Wales Police are investigating the serious assaults in Cardiff Central Square yesterday evening at around 8.45pm.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are being treated in hospital for stab wounds.

A force spokesperson said: “Several police cordons which were in place in the city centre, including St Mary Street, have all been removed.

“We would like to thank the community for their support, understanding and patience during this investigation.”

Detective Superintendent Tom Moore said: “Extensive enquiries are on-going to establish the circumstances of this incident.

“CCTV footage from surrounding buildings has been recovered which will help us piece together the events which unfolded.

“It is understood two groups of young people were in the area prior to the assault and we would appeal for anyone with information or footage to please come forward.”

If you can help, contact South Wales Police by one of the following means quoting reference 2300430965.