A MAN is set to go on trial next year after he denied raping a boy aged under 13.
John Morgan, 30, of Hospital Close, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly pleaded not guilty to the charge at Newport Crown Court.
The prosecution claims the alleged sex attack took place between 2006 and 2008.
Morgan is due to go on trial on October 7, 2024.
He was granted bail.
