As part of the contingent that qualified from the inaugural Welsh Regional Entertainment Awards, held in February 2022 at the Dolman Theatre in Newport, the LRS Vocal and Performing Arts Academy secured automatic qualification to perform at next year’s ceremony in London.

They will be joined by LRS alum Demi-Leigh Assinder, who was crowned Best Female Vocalist at the National Entertainment Awards this November and will be attempting to retain her title in 2024.

It has already been an amazing year for LRS, who only celebrated their second birthday in May, having been set up by Lauren Barrett in 2021 with just a handful of students.

The students are regularly encouraged to participate in performances that delight the local community. Now ms Barrett and her team of tutors have more than 90 pupils receiving regular tuition, and dozens more on a waiting list.

LRS have won a prestigious award this year, being crowned Best Performing Arts and Music School in Wales at the Best of Welsh Business Awards, and receiving four nominations for the 2024 Welsh Regional Entertainment Awards and a nomination for Rising Star at the South Wales Business Growth Awards 2024.

The students are thoroughly nurtured to bring out their full potential, which includes one to one vocal lessons, group performing arts lessons, audition coaching sessions, and an amateur theatre group.

Principal Ms Barrett said: “Each student sits a graded examination form the London College of Music and Rock School, and we are hugely proud of the fact that we have maintained a 100 per cent pass rate since opening in 2021.”

The academy has garnered high praise and support from the local community, who are regularly treated to performances from the students at the local Met theatre, and during organised events, including the recent shows of We Will Rock You and Back to the 80s.

The LRS have always been held in very high regard by the performing arts world, having been selected to perform at the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations at the ICC in Cardiff in May 2022.

The team performed a Michael Jackson-themed dance at the National Entertainment Awards this year. A long-time supporter of the academy, Claire Robins-Assinder said: "What Lauren and her team are doing is so amazing. She took such a big risk with this business adventure and is doing brilliantly.

“We as a community are all so proud of her and the whole team and can’t wait to see them perform at the O2 next year.”

Ms Barrett said: “Thanks to the ongoing support from our students, families, friends and our local community, LRS have gone from strength to strength this year.

“Our Welsh Regional win has been a huge factor in our success this year, and we will keep working hard to get the LRS name out there in 2024.

“It’s because of opportunities like this that students in our little town get the chance to really thrive, with amazing performance opportunities at huge ceremonies and red-carpet events."