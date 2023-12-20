Ricky Harris, 31, has not been seen since around 2.20pm on Saturday, November 18, when he was captured on CCTV in Maes-y-Deri, Aberdare, wearing grey and black clothing.

South Wales Police have now reissued the appeal for information to find him as concern is increasing as time goes by without any sign of him.

On their official X, formerly Twitter, account, the police have confirmed they have been carrying out extensive enquiries including a thorough review of CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

Specialist officers have undertaken searches in numerous locations, assisted by drones, helicopters, the dog unit, and the search and rescue team.

Superintendent Michelle Conquer said: "We are very much actively searching for Ricky, and we are following up all leads of sightings when they are reported to us."