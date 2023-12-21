Longer nights, shorter days and bone-chilling cold - but has any of that ever come in the way of the spirit of Christmas?

With the festive spirit in full swing, and markets flooded with people and decorations galore, making sustainable and ethical decisions while shopping isn't always easy - especially as the cost of living crisis bites.

But gift-giving is an integral part of celebrations. No matter what the occasion gifts always find their way in, especially as the world gears up to celebrate Christmas. It is no wonder that sales skyrocket during this time of the year.

But with the cost of living crisis looming overhead we must invest in well-crafted, local and sustainable gifts.

Not only does it provide a necessary push to local and small businesses, but it also benefits the environment and promotes a conscious approach to the holiday season.

We have put together a list of gifts you can shop from Welsh people and organisations for a more sustainable and greener Christmas.

Candles

Light is an important part of most religious festivals.

It holds different meanings for different groups and is used worldwide.

Candles during Christmas too, may signify different things for different people.

For some, it symbolises the star that led the Magi - also known as the three kings or wise men - to Baby Jesus.

Others may light a candle signifying the birth of the ‘light of the world’ or simply because they look pretty.

Juals Candles makes candles in the small seaside village of Pembrey in Carmarthenshire. These are vegan candles with zero paraffin, hand-poured and come in eco-friendly packaging.

Gwenyn Gruffydd was founded in 2010, with products stocked in several locations across South Wales. They are honeybee specialists and produce hand-made candles with natural beeswax and zero additives.

The Original Welsh Candle Company is a company run by Sarah and Sharon from Cowbridge. The candles are made out of vegetable wax and are non-toxic as compared to paraffin. The candles come in refill jars and are packaged with sustainable material.

Slow fashion

The fashion industry is responsible for 10 per cent of global carbon emissions with millions of clothes ending up in landfill.

There isn’t a better time than now to invest in small businesses that nurture slow fashion.

Love From the Loom is a small business run by Sally who has been making scarves for the last three years. Based in Rhondda Cynon Taf, she uses hand-dyed wool sourced from British independent dyers. She said that making a simple scarf takes up to seven hours. “This is slow fashion and sustainable,” she said.

Felinfach is based in a 200-year-old former flour mill in Pembrokeshire. They too create hand-woven, natural-dyed Welsh blankets, throws, and tapestries and also make hand-made soaps and candles which are all locally made, plastic-free and come in eco-friendly packaging.

Cards and Stationary

There isn’t much that can beat the magic of handwritten letters and handmade cards.

They have an old-world charm about them that only gets stronger with each year.

Literally Made is a shop that sells handmade gifts by repurposing old books and plain stationery. Natalie, who has been running the store for the last six years said, “It all comes from a love of books. I only use the most used books and pick them from charity. Sustainability is about having a positive and neutral impact on the planet.” From sustainable notebooks, and bookmarks to pendants, the store makes it all out of ethically sourced and sustainable material.

Emma Metcalf Designs is a store that started in 2020 during the pandemic. Emma who runs the store creates bespoke handmade and crafty gifts from cards to mugs. She uses paper that can be sown into the ground or even thrown into the compost for a new plant to grow. Talking about sustainability she said, “Every little thing you do requires conscious effort.”

Experience

With the increase in the popularity of social media, having more offline experiences has become imperative.

This holiday season you can gift a loved one an experience they will cherish.

Awesome Wales is based in the heart of Barry and is a zero-plastic shopping experience. From sustainably made toys and homewares to locally sourced baked goods, coffee beans roasted in Pontypridd and dairy products from Barry at their coffee shop - Awesome Wales is a community experience for all who seek a zero-waste lifestyle.