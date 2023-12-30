Here at the Argus, we certainly do, so we have compiled a list of the top five Sunday dinners available around Gwent.

Give these a try and let us know what you think!

Islwyn Inn, Blackwood

Islwyn Inn (Image: Google)

Address: 29 Glanhowy Road, Blackwood, NP12 2HN.

This restaurant has an average rating of five stars on TripAdvisor from 383 reviews and has been awarded a Travellers' Choice rosette for 2023.

Customers are particularly impressed by the range and quality of food available for all sorts of diets, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free.

Praise has been given to the affordability of dishes and service of staff. Many say they will return to the Islwyn Inn.

White Hart Village Inn, Llangybi, Usk

White Hart Village Inn (Image: Google)

Address: Usk Road Open, Llangybi, Usk, NP15 1NP.

Known among locals for its huge Tudor fireplace, this traditional pub is set in the heart of the Usk Valley. An average rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor from 365 reviews.

Customers were particularly impressed with the size of portions and the ‘stunning’ quality. The range of food and local or national cask beers is also a major selling point for this pub. People were pleased with the reasonable prices.

One customer says they served “the best Sunday dinner I’ve had in years”.

The Ruperra, Bassaleg

The Ruperra (Image: Google)

Address: 73 Caerphilly Road, Bassaleg, Newport, NP10 8LJ.

This beloved restaurant boasts a Travellers' Choice rosette for 2023 and an average rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor from 850 reviews.

Customers report that the Sunday dinner is “amazing” and “stunning”. The staff go above and beyond to give the best service and prices are matched by the quality.

Many customers have deemed this place a “must-return” and it comes highly recommended.

Hanbury Arms, Caerleon

Hanbury Arms (Image: Google)

Address: Hanbury Close, Caerleon, Newport, NP18 1AA.

This traditional pub has a Travellers' Choice rosette for 2023 and an average rating of four stars on TripAdvisor from 435 reviews.

Food is deemed “delicious” with many describing their time at the Hanbury Arms as “a great experience”. Prices are “fabulous” with a wide range of food and drinks on offer, with staff that are “excellent”.

One customer says it is one of their favourite places, all with a beautiful view of the river to complete a delicious meal.

Many people have strongly recommended this pub for Sunday dinner.

The Castle Inn, Usk

The Castle Inn (Image: Google)

Address: 7 Twyn Square, Usk, NP15 1BH.

With a Travellers' Choice rosette for 2023 and an average rating on TripAdvisor of four stars from 470 reviews, who couldn’t love the Castle Inn?

Customers are delighted by the consistently warm and cosy feel that is only matched by the high standard of food quality.

One customer said their food “tasted amazing” and was “perfection”, with many voicing similar opinions.

Another described their meal as “truly fantastic and delicious” and said they “cannot wait to return”.

Many customers have agreed with these sentiments and expressed a desire to return to the Castle Inn with their picturesque views and friendly pets around the pub.