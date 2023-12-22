Lee Evans, 53, of Goldcroft Common, Caerleon, Newport was punished before the city’s magistrates’ court after he admitted committing the offence on the A4042 in Cwmbran.

It took place on February 6.

Evans was disqualified from driving for 28 days.

The defendant was fined £1,160.

He was also ordered to pay £300 costs and a £232 surcharge.

Evans has until January 15, 2024 to pay the full amount of £1,692.