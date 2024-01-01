IF YOU'VE walked around Newport, you will know that there are some buildings available to buy.
The Argus has rounded up a list of seven buildings in Newport that are just waiting for a property developer to swoop in and bring them back to life.
- Address: High Street, Newport.
- Seller: Red Dragon Estates Ltd.
- Price: £250,000.
- Size: Three-storey building.
- Freehold or leasehold: Freehold.
- Address: 7-8 Commercial Street, Newport.
- Seller: Auction House South Wales, Newport.
- Price: £149,000.
- Size: 11,523 sq. ft, three-storey building.
- Freehold or leasehold: Freehold.
- Address: Commercial Road, Newport.
- Seller: Davis and Sons.
- Price: £250,000.
- Size: Three storeys with a separate entrance to a commercial shop unit
- Freehold or leasehold: Freehold.
- Address: Baneswell Road, Newport.
- Seller: Meridian Business Sales Ltd.
- Price: £25,000.
- Size: unknown.
- Freehold or leasehold: Leasehold.
- Address: John Frost Square, Newport.
- Seller: NP Linells.
- Price: £2,500,000.
- Size: 24,855 sq. ft.
- Freehold or leasehold: Freehold.
- Address: Commercial Street, Newport.
- Seller: M4 Property Consultants.
- Price: £150,000.
- Size: 1,267 sq. ft.
- Freehold or leasehold: Freehold.
- Address: The Greenhouse, Esperanto Way, Newport.
- Seller: M4 Property Consultants.
- Price: £595,000.
- Size: 6092 sq. ft.
- Freehold or leasehold: Leasehold.
