IF YOU'VE walked around Newport, you will know that there are some buildings available to buy.

The Argus has rounded up a list of seven buildings in Newport that are just waiting for a property developer to swoop in and bring them back to life.

South Wales Argus: High Street, NP20

  • Address: High Street, Newport.
  • Seller: Red Dragon Estates Ltd.
  • Price: £250,000.
  • Size: Three-storey building.
  • Freehold or leasehold: Freehold.

South Wales Argus: 7-8 Commercial Street NP20

  • Address: 7-8 Commercial Street, Newport.
  • Seller: Auction House South Wales, Newport.
  • Price: £149,000.
  • Size: 11,523 sq. ft, three-storey building.
  • Freehold or leasehold: Freehold.

South Wales Argus: Commercial Road, NP20 2PA

  • Address: Commercial Road, Newport.
  • Seller: Davis and Sons.
  • Price: £250,000.
  • Size: Three storeys with a separate entrance to a commercial shop unit
  • Freehold or leasehold: Freehold.

South Wales Argus: Baneswell Road, NP20

  • Address: Baneswell Road, Newport.
  • Seller: Meridian Business Sales Ltd.
  • Price: £25,000.
  • Size: unknown.
  • Freehold or leasehold: Leasehold.

South Wales Argus: John Frost Square, NP20

  • Address: John Frost Square, Newport.
  • Seller: NP Linells.
  • Price: £2,500,000.
  • Size: 24,855 sq. ft.
  • Freehold or leasehold: Freehold.

South Wales Argus: Commercial Street, NP20

  • Address: Commercial Street, Newport.
  • Seller: M4 Property Consultants.
  • Price: £150,000.
  • Size: 1,267 sq. ft.
  • Freehold or leasehold: Freehold.

South Wales Argus: The Greenhouse, Esperanto Way