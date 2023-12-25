THE joy of Christmas is here, so we asked our camera club members to share pictures on the theme of joy.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
The joy of being a mam, pictured in Ebbw Vale. Picture: Matthew John Morris
South Wales Argus Camera Club member Paul Joy enjoys being out with nature and camera at Wentwood Forest
Special: Nothing says joy more than a nanny meeting her first granddaughter. Here is Nanny Julie and baby Ember at New Inn. Picture: Lucy Hawkins
These three little ones are very excited for Christmas. Picture: Leah Creed
The joy of stealing a bauble off the tree when you know you shouldn't! Picture: Katie Telfer-Jones
South Wales Argus Camera Club member Julie-anne Perera says: "These flowers fill me with joy."
Santa bringing joy to lots of children at Blaenavon Railway Steam Santa Special Weekend. Picture: Marie Coombes
The joy of going for a walk, Cwmbran. Picture: Mark Wall
Having the best fun, with the best of friends. Picture: Johanna Fallon
The joy of refreshments after a busy morning shopping at The Range Newport! Thanks Dee-dee's cafe! Picture: Margaret Parry
