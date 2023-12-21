LARGE QUANTITIES of drugs have been found in Pontypool resulting in a man being arrested and charged.
Torfaen officers ‘quickly’ responded to suspicious activity in the Abersychan area.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested, charged, and remanded for drug cultivation offences.
He will now be put before the court.
