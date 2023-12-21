LARGE QUANTITIES of drugs have been found in Pontypool resulting in a man being arrested and charged.

Torfaen officers ‘quickly’ responded to suspicious activity in the Abersychan area.

South Wales Argus: Large quantities of drugs found as man arrested and chargedLarge quantities of drugs found as man arrested and charged (Image: Gwent Police)

A 31-year-old man has been arrested, charged, and remanded for drug cultivation offences.

He will now be put before the court.