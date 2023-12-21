RSPCA Cymru is now appealing for information to track down the owner of a foal only thought to be four or five months old. He is not microchipped - so an owner had not been located.

He was found in the Nantyglo area and was taken into RSPCA care on Tuesday 19 December and has been named Sprout.

The baby foal has been called Sprout (Image: RSPCA)

RSPCA inspector Christine McNeil said: “Unfortunately as he is not chipped we have not found an owner and we are now hoping an appeal for information may be able to help with our enquiries.

“If anyone has any first-hand information that will help our enquiries please do get in touch and call us via 0300 123 8018, quoting 1197723.”

This year the RSPCA is asking supporters to Join the Christmas Rescue by donating to help rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need them. You can find out more about this here.