Live

Traffic chaos with crash on Prince of Wales bridge as winds close old Severn Crossing

Traffic
Weather
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A crash has been reported on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge. This is causing traffic chaos for drivers as the M48 Severn Bridge remains closed in both directions due to strong winds between J1 Aust and J2 Chepstow.
  • The Met Office is warning that Gwent will be hit with severe winds as Storm Pia takes hold across the UK.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos