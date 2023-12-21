Live

Traffic chaos with both M4 Prince of Wales and old Severn Crossing shut

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Both Severn Bridges are shut. This is due to a multi-vehicle crash on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge. This is causing traffic chaos for drivers as the M48 Severn Bridge remains closed in both directions due to strong winds between J1 Aust and J2 Chepstow.
  • Emergency services are at the scene at the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge but the road is expected to remain closed for some time.
  • The Met Office is warning that Gwent will be hit with severe winds as Storm Pia takes hold across the UK.

