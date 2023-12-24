Helping Caring Team (HCT) who are predominantly from the Blackwood area, organised coming to Newport to feed the homeless and many local people wanted to get involved.

They provided clothes, curry, haircuts, drinks, and snacks to around 70 of the homeless rough sleeping in the city centre.

Hot curries and rice were provided by Dave Rees and Stuart Champion. This was dished out by the ladies from HCT. They also gave toiletries, presents and selection boxes.

Ladies in pink from HCT dishing out curries for the homeless (Image: Dave Rees)

Will Evans who owns five Subway franchises in Newport, provided over 100 subway sandwiches and cookies so that they could eat again the following day.

Will Evans will be opening his franchise on Cardiff Road to feed the homeless on Christmas Day.

Joe Ross and Will Evans with their sons, Elijah, Theo and Hudson (Image: Dave Rees)

Luke Pierce from Newport Rocky attended donating snacks, treats and drinks.

It was not only food they provided but also haircuts. Barber Jamie Ross cut the hair of homeless people receiving help on the night.

All of this was accompanied by new warm clothes. Owner of Workwear Supermarket, Joe Ross attended. He provided backpacks full of beanies, gloves, snoods, and fleeces to the homeless.

Joe Ross with Workwear Supermarket gift bag (Image: Dave Rees)

They did not need to advertise their plans, as many homeless know of them already. All of these local people are actively involved in charity work across Newport.

Mr Dave Rees said: “You would be amazed at how fast word spreads between the homeless people, they all let each other know when something like this is going on.

“It was amazing to have all of us come together to help the homeless, and you would be surprised how many others there are out there doing stuff behind the scenes. Our community is so generous”.

Mr Rees said it is “only a fraction” of what he does for Newport, as he spoke to the Argus in his car full of new toys.

Dave Rees in Dalmatian Bike Ride tops with gift bags and donations for people in need (Image: Dave Rees)

He was on his way to hand over any presents he had left over from the 700 he collected to gift to children in social services, and to families that need extra support across South Wales to Hayley Thomas from HCT.

Today, HCT are delivering presents and hampers to families in need all across Newport.

Mr Rees and his family started donating presents 37 years ago and so he is not new to the act of giving.

He set up the Dalmatian Bike Ride, for St David’s Hospice, 13 years ago in memory of his late father and has raised over £300,000 for the hospital.

He also helps women’s shelters and provides food and Christmas dinners to the with the help of local butcher, June Oliver, to the homeless at Stow Park Church.

You can find the work of these local charities on their Facebook pages. If you want to get involved in 2024, there is an Easter Egg scheme set for April and the Dalmatian Bike Ride set for June.