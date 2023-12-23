Cars will be temporarily prohibited on the A4042 trunk road from Cwmbran roundabout to Little Mill Junction in Monmouthshire in schedule one of an order that Welsh Ministers have proposed. This will be in place in no less than seven days.

A temporary 50mph limit will be then put in place in schedule two and then a temporary 40mph speed limit will be imposed in schedule three.

In schedule four a temporary 10mph will be imposed and vehicles will be prohibited from overtaking. This will cover the length of the trunk road from its junction with the northern side of the Pontypool roundabout main circulatory carriageway to its junction with the southern side of the Court Farm Roundabout main circulatory carriageway.

These restrictions are in place due to works taking place on or near the A4042 Trunk Road.

It is expected that the restrictions will come into place on January 15, 2024 at 00:01 and will operate intermittently until 23:59 on May 3, 2024.

Also in this weeks Argus’ public notices is people will be prohibited from walking along a Caerphilly footpath.

The temporary order will come into place on January 8, 2024 for a maximum duration of six months or until the works are completed. Alternatives routes will be available via a signed route.

The closure is required by Tillhill Fostery to allow for timber harvesting works to take place.

Lastly, vehicles will be prohibited from proceeding along Henry Roberts Lane, Risca between B4591 and Pontymason Lane for a distance of approximately 380 metres.

The proposed order is expected to start on January 5, 2024 for a period not exceeding eighteen months or until the works have been completed.

There will be no access for pedestrians and emergency vehicles. Alternative routes are via local roads.

The order is required by Caerphilly County Borough Council to allow for drainage works.