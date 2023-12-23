Community Volunteers Wales are opening their Snug Coffee Shop in Risca town centre to offer a free Christmas dinner and much needed companionship on Christmas Day.

Already in their third year of doing this, the team are so proud of the way they get to give back and support the community who have been such positive cheerleaders for them since their creation during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The dinner will be supplied by local restaurant Tiny Rebel, who are supplying 40 meals, all with relevant dietary requirements, as well as some festive goodies for people to take home and enjoy.

Co-founder Tara Holloway said: “Christmas can be such a lonely time for a lot of people, so to be able to have this gift to give to the community who need it is just wonderful.

“I think for a lot of people who come here, its less about the hot meal and more about the social interaction they get with everyone.

“It’s all laughter and fun and games when people come to this cosy venue, which we are so lucky to have.”

People who attend the Snug Coffee Shop will be invited to play a range of games, including Pictionary, which have been donated to the team by Tesco and Hasbro, among others.

The team are never short of volunteers around Christmas either, with people keen to help out in the community wherever they can.

Tara has “an immense pride and love” for all the volunteers that make Community Volunteers Wales feel like “an extended family”.

She added: “We are made by the community for the community, so to have so many want to help is just so heartwarming.

“I think a lot of people who donate to us don’t realise the full impact of what they are doing, even if it is just to buy a cup of coffee at the Snug. All that money goes back into the community to help those who need us.

“To be so supported and trusted by the people we are here for just means everything to us.”

Community Volunteers Wales have been hard at work over the last 12 months within their local community, as the established grassroots organisation for providing local support.

Among the work done this year is:

Dozens of crisis food parcels made up at the Pantri

More than 300 blankets, pillows and other warming items donated

Risca Youth Group

Free cooking classes for families

Bikes fixed and donated through the Community Bike Hub

Just some of the work done by the Community Volunteers Wales team this year (Image: Community Volunteers Wales)

Tara added: “We are about giving a hand up and its wonderful to see how much of difference it makes.

“The whole team are just brilliant, and when the Snug comes alive at Christmas, it is such a magical place. Our community is a truly colourful tapestry of people and we get to meet so many of them.

“We have a real community spirit and a sense of love and pride in everything we do. It is so lovely to be a part of so many people’s lives.”

Community Volunteers Wales are always looking for businesses to sponsor their work or for new volunteers.

If you would like to get involved or need urgent help, you can call 01633 848899, email info@cvw.org.uk or pay the team a visit at 49 Tredegar Street, Risca NP11 6BW between 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.