The Night Shift Appeal, aiming to raise £60,000 to pay for a nurse’s night shift every day of the year throughout 2024.

Many patients would prefer to stay at home during their illness, where they feel safest and most comfortable, and the St David’s Care Community Team was designed to meet this need.

The nurses at St David’s Hospice Care work over 5,000 night shifts a year, providing high-quality care in the homes of patients across Southeast Wales.

Working from 10pm to 7am, the nurses at St David’s Hospice Care ensure that patients are safe and comfortable at home.

Emma Saysell, chief executive at St David’s Hospice Care, said: “Families tell us that without our hospice-at-home services, they feel that they would not have been able to cope.

"Providing these services to our patients at home is absolutely crucial.”

To donate to the Night Shift Appeal, visit: https://stdavidshospicecare.org/donate, and add ‘Night Shift’ as your reason for donating.