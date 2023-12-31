Just meters away from Newport's nightlife, The Pen and Wig sits near the bottom of Stow Hill and its name is a reference to a nearby solicitor’s office.

The Pen and Wig used to be a restaurant called The Georgian before becoming a pub in 1995, it opened as a JWB pub in 2013.

We chatted with general manager Tomos Young, who took on the role in 2018 after moving from his job at the Carpenters Arms.

General manager Tomos Young (L), with head chef Tasha (C) and assistant manager Gareth (R) celebrate receiving a 5* food hygiene rating. Picture: Supplied (Image: Supplied)He said: “I have been in the pub trade all my life, I worked at the Carpenters before the opportunity came up in September 2018 to help here and I took it.

“It has been a good five years since we have grown the business, and it has been ticking along nicely. The business does have its challenges but doesn’t all jobs, it is fun.

“We do well on the ale, we sold over 700 pints last week of the real ales which is great.”

The pub is best known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere and favoured home-made lasagne which sells out as soon as it’s made.

It is also known as a popular boozer for Dragons RFC players such as winger Rio Dyer, prop Leon Brown and former Welsh international Chris Wyatt.

From top left to bottom: Leon Brown, Chris Wyatt and Rio Dyer are regulars at the Pen and Wig. Picture: Huw Evans Agency (Image: Huw Evans Agency)He added: “The most popular Dragon’s player we have had in here is Rio Dyer along with Leon Brown and Chris Wyatt.

“Leon came in on Saturday with his mates, and it's good to see they are seeking out local pubs instead of going to Cardiff.

“They are friendly local boys who will talk to anyone as there is no bravado about them, they are nice lads.”

The pub is recognised for its drink of Bass Ale which is popular amongst customers along with Spanish lager Madri.

Pen and Wig is a friendly and welcoming pub in the heart of Newport. Picture: Maarten Sleeckx (Image: Maarten Sleeckx)He added: “We have an extensive range up here, all the lagers even German lager which we had in recently.

“We have a good extensive range for everyone who has any tastes and preferences. We have a nice customer base of all ages enjoying the pub.”