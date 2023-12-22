Only too happy to help, Pennant Walters provided £2,000 from a fund linked to its planned Mynydd Carn-y-Cefn windfarm which, if consent is given, will lie to the west of Abertillery.

Kath, chairperson of the Waunlwyd and Victoria events committee, explains: “We were thrilled when Pennant Walters stepped in to support our plans and thanks to the funding, we’ve not only been able to deck the village out with lights, but we’ve been able to purchase a Christmas tree, whilst putting on an event for local children.”

Pennant Walters provided the funding from its planned Mynydd Carn-y-Cefn windfarm in the Blaenau Gwent region.

Pennant Walters managing director, Dale Hart, said: “The communities in which our wind farms operate are important to us and our wind energy community funds exist to make a difference to them.

"To date our fund has distributed around £4 million to qualifying projects and we are always delighted to see the impact such projects make.”