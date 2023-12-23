Throughout the day, young people and their families had an opportunity to connect with their emotions and feelings of bereavement/loss/grief safely through carefully planned creative activities and sharing memories of their loved ones at a time that can be challenging as grief is as individual as the individual.

Activities throughout the day included decorating gingerbread, a quiz, musical activities and creating memory labels for the Christmas tree.

At the end of the event, all the young people and families gathered outside, were given bubble wands and blew wishes to their loved ones.

All activities were run and supported by our dedicated Children Services team, which includes trained councillors and a number of volunteers from across the council’s services.

Monmouthshire Cabinet Member Cllr Ian Chandler, said: “Being able to support children and families through these difficult times is vital.

"Thank you to all the staff and volunteers who supported young people and their families throughout the day and continue to do so throughout the year.”