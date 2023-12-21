Wales & West Utilities is to upgrade gas pipes in the centre of Newport, beginning in the New Year.

The £280,000 investment work is due to finish in June 2024.

The work will take place in Kingsway, Austin Friars, Commercial Street, and Palmyra Place, and will be mostly contained to pedestrianised areas. Wales & West Utilities has liaised with Newport City Council to plan the work.

Wales & West Utilities Andrew Coleman, who managing this gas pipe upgrade work, said: “We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.

"We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Newport.

"Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

Those who have any questions about the work is asked to call Wales & West Utilities customer service team on 0800 912 2999.