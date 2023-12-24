In 2022, when the Children Law department at Harding Evans discovered that Newport City Council had lost regular contributors of Christmas gifts for children from low-income families they offered to help.

Now, with times even tougher in 2023, the team at Harding Evans have once again stepped in to help families that are supported by Newport City Council and are struggling financially to provide gifts.

In fact, the collection went so well that there were actually more toys than had been requested, so those, added to a donation of gifts from Nuttall Parker Estate Agents and staff at Newport Crown Court, will all be handed over to BAWSO, a charity supporting people from black and ethnic minority backgrounds affected by domestic abuse and other forms of abuse.

Siobhan Downes, partner and head of Harding Evans’ Children Law team commented “Once again, the team here at Harding Evans have thrown themselves behind this appeal

Narise Mason, social work assistant at Newport City Council added: “We are so grateful to everyone who has so kindly and generously donated these toys.”