A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited Ladybirds at Llanvihangel Limited in Abergavenny in October 2023 and have now released a report on their findings.

The report said "nearly all children feel safe and valued at the setting. They arrive smiling and eagerly settle straight to play".

Children "know staff listen to their needs and show a real interest in what they have to say," it said. "As a result, children form secure relationships with staff and know they will get the reassurances and support they need".

Pupils begin to develop "good hygiene habits, washing their hands frequently and gain a growing independence when toileting. During snack time, children serve their own food and pour their own drinks".

Inspectors said staff - or 'practicioners' - are "highly motivated and have a very good understanding of their roles and responsibilities to keep children safe and encourage good all-round health".

Practitioners "assess, observe, monitor and evaluate children’s progress to help children reach their potential. They understand children’s individual needs and use this understanding to plan around children’s individual interests".

Estyn noted that provision to support children’s literacy and numeracy skills is effective. "Practitioners focus on improving children's speaking skills well," the report said.

Children are encouraged to take turns, to say please and thank you and understand the importance of sharing and politeness. "The setting is effective in developing children’s curiosity in finding out about the lives and beliefs of people different to themselves through the celebration of different traditions and festivals during the year", the report said.

The indoor environment is "welcoming and child friendly, and provides ample space for children to play and learn. It is light and spacious with well-resourced areas for children to explore and stimulate their curiosity, and development".

The outdoor area was also praised as "large, varied and provides an attractive space for children to play and learn. The growing and planting areas provide children opportunities to learn about nature and how things grow".

Leaders create a "positive atmosphere of teamwork throughout the setting and practitioners support each other well".

Parents feel "welcome at the setting and value the regular exchange of purposeful information they receive about their child through day-to-day contact and via an app".

The nursery is located next to the "local school and a long standing and supportive relationship exists between both providers. This aids transition very effectively".

Estyn recommendations: