Police are investigating the incident, which happened on Spytty Road, at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, December 19.

A 19-year-old man was approached by two unknown men close to Broadmead Park, who took the man's jacket and a chain necklace.

The victim was reportedly attacked and received facial injuries and later attended hospital. Officers attended the area and searched for the men.

Two men were stopped by officers but were found not to have any of the reportedly stolen items.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Enquires are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300431055.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”