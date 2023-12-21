Many residents will have new collection days over the next two weeks, before normal collection rounds resume in the week beginning Monday, January 8.

In Caerphilly, there will be no collections for four days, from Saturday, December 23, up to and including, Tuesday, December 26.

Collections in the week beginning Monday, December 25, will be carried out two days later.

This includes a service on Sunday, December 31, for people who would normally have their bins collected on Friday.

There will be no collection on New Year’s Day, and for the rest of that week, collections will be made one day later than the usual collection day.

Normal collections will resume in Caerphilly County Borough on January 8.

Council-run tips (household recycling centres) will be open as normal in Caerphilly except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Eve tips will close at 2.30pm.

In Newport, there will be no waste collections on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Collections over the next two weeks will be carried out a day later than normal, and run from Tuesday to Saturday.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre in Docks Way will be closed on Christmas Day and will reopen on Boxing Day.