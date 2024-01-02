As of October 31 this year, Newport City Council has paid out £7,624.93 in total in compensation, which is the highest amount paid out in 11 years.



The information was revealed in a recent Freedom of Information request.



The request also reveals that 1,978 potholes have been reported throughout all areas of Newport, an increase from 1,333 in 2022. Newport Council has spent £382,820.59 fixing potholes this year, an increase of 74 per cent compared to £185,352.78 spent in 2022.



The council's highways budget for the 2023-2024 financial year has been increased to £1,719,645, from £1,611,128 in the previous financial year.



Another statistic revealed by the FOI is the percentage of jobs completed on time. Only 56.5 per cent of jobs with a deadline of 21 days were completed on time, decreasing from 75.89 per cent in 2022.



The Automobile Association (AA) claimed that this was “the worst October in history for pothole breakdowns”.

In a statement published on November 27, AA patrols attended 52,541 call-outs this October. A 12 per cent increase compared to last October.



AA public relations manager Tony Rich said: “Continuous poor weather and storms such as Babet, Cairan and Debi are having a two-fold effect on driving conditions.

"What feels like relentless rainwater is covering and increasing the severity of potholes while holding back essential road repairs by rightly diverting roads maintenance crews to tackle fallen trees and flooded areas."

He added: "Our advice to drivers and those on two wheels is to avoid puddles where safe to do so, but if there is no alternative other than to travel through, then reduce your speed and keep an increased distance from the vehicle in front.”

AA president, Edmund King said: “As well as safer roads, eliminating potholes gives confidence to people wanting to cycle and instils pride of place within local communities.”



Newport City Council declined to comment.