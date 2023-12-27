Yellow Labrador Bletchley was named as a puppy after Bletchley Park, the World War II code-breaking centre, by staff at GCHQ in Cheltenham. He is the only guide dog in the UK to have that name.

Bletchley qualified as a guide dog in 2018 after being partnered with owner Rayana Adams of Newport, who has sight loss due to glaucoma.

She was surprised and delighted to receive the invite to Cheltenham, and proud to show how Bletchley had developed from the tiny puppy they originally sponsored.

The team at GCHQ originally sponsored Bletchley when he was a puppy (Image: Guide Dogs Cymru)

Rayana said: “I gave a talk to about 100 staff at GCHQ. It was my first-ever talk but we had some great feedback and I had lots of people say how much they enjoyed it.

"We raised about £1,170 on the day by selling Guide Dogs merchandise, and we’ve been asked if we could do a return visit for the staff who missed this one.

“Bletchley is a brilliant guide dog and gives me the freedom and confidence to live life to the full.”

A GCHQ spokesperson said: “We were thrilled that Rayana and Bletchley were able to come and speak to GCHQ staff. It was fantastic to see how Bletchley has grown into such a happy and helpful guide dog and our staff learnt huge amounts from Rayana, who was kind enough to talk to us about her experiences.

“Our goal is to ensure we provide a totally inclusive and supportive working environment, and we’d be delighted to welcome Rayana and Bletchley back in the future.”

