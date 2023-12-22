Nitrous oxide was made a banned Class C drug in the UK on November 8. The illegal possession of the substance holds a sentence of up to two years in jail and anyone caught dealing it could face up to 14 years in prison.

Newport Canal Clean Up and Litter Picking Group was set up with four volunteers two years ago and were runners up for the GAVO Newport Volunteer Award.

Group founder Darren Rice is joined by fellow members Julie, Sara and Ray, all of whom are from Newport.

This year they have collected 1,316 full bags of litter from all around the city and have estimated that they find between five to 50 canisters per clean up.

The team have collected more than 1,000 bags of rubbish this year alone (Image: Darren Rice)

Cannisters are not the only drugs they find. They have also come across both needles and drug packets, more commonly on the old Sainsbury’s site in the city centre.

Mr Rice said: “Finding this number of cannisters shows that it is an ongoing problem in Newport, just like anywhere else. It will be a problem until someone comes up with a proper solution.”

Cannisters are the most common drug they find. They are mostly coming across the larger ones, which are the most dangerous according to the British Medical Journal.

The use of laughing gas has become an epidemic among young people in the UK over recent years and it is the second most used drug after cannabis.

Cannisters of laughing gas have been the most common drug the team (Image: Darren Rice)The group have tried to create something positive from the issue by donating money they earn from selling the scrap metal from the canisters to Bettws food bank.

Mr Rice said: “We pick them up and sell them to the scrap man and then give that money to the local food bank.

"Obviously, more and more people are using food banks this time of year, so it makes a lot of sense to do that."

If you want to get involved with the group or help volunteer, you can join the Newport Canal Clean Up and Litter Picking Group on Facebook.