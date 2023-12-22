The famous truck will be at St Davids Dewi Sant on Bridge Street on Saturday, December 23, between midday and 8pm.

The iconic truck has already stopped at places in Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Gateshead, Sheffield and Rushden.

It also stopped at Baldock, Wolverhampton, London, Birmingham, Essex, Milton Keynes, Watford, Portsmouth, Fareham, Bradford, Dublin and Bristol.

Now it’s set to get the people of Cardiff and surrounding areas into festive spirit as visitors can enjoy the Coca-Cola Christmas choir, as they perform a set of carols, filling the air with holiday magic.

The iconic Coca-Cola truck is on its way to Cardiff. Picture: Supplied (Image: Supplied)Florence Wheatley, brand manager at Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible."

The experience will also lead guests to the ‘Discover your Inner Santa' quiz, inspiring this year's brand new The World Needs More Santas advert, inviting visitors to take the quiz and unlock their unique Santa personality to embrace and embody.

The famous Coca-Cola truck outside Tower Bridge in London. Picture: Supplied (Image: supplied)The quiz aims to inspire individuals to embrace their Santa archetype and the universal spirit of kindness, giving and friendship at Christmas, no matter how big or small.

Alongside the tour, Coca-Cola has teamed up with Neighbourly, a charity supporting local communities and inspiring acts of kindness to those most in need.

Steve Butterworth, chief executive at Neighbourly, said: “We’re excited to join forces with Coca-Cola over the festive period.

"The Christmas Truck Tour is a fantastic way to increase awareness of Neighbourly’s mission to help businesses build stronger communities. The partnership with Coca-Cola is about more than just festivities; it's about making a real difference.

The Coca-Cola Truck on its Christmas Tour of Cardiff in 2019. Picture: NQ Staff (Image: newsquest)

"By connecting businesses with local causes, we aim to create a positive impact that lasts beyond the holiday season. We hope people can visit the Coca-Cola Truck Tour this Christmas and discover how they can be a force for good in their community.”

Those looking to make a difference this Christmas will be able to donate online or use the QR code at the Truck Tour to contribute to the Neighbourly Foundation.