An iconic series that shaped the future of the big screen blockbuster, the original Star Wars trilogy - A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and The Return of the Jedi - will be showing this week at Vue.

This sci-fi tale starts on the December 22 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope introducing us to the world of Luke Skywalker who must begin to awake his connection to the force and team up with iconic characters such as Han Solo, Chewbacca and R2D2.

Across the following two days, budding Jedi can enjoy the space-faring adventures with the legendary sequel Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back on December 23, and the Death Star defying thrills of its epic conclusion in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi on December 24.

For those looking for an adventure a little closer to home, the entirety of the Indiana Jones saga of films will be screening throughout the start of the year in January.

Also starring legendary actor Harrison Ford as the titular Dr Jones, our heroic lead must travel the globe, exploring ancient ruins for mythical treasures and face hordes of foes – both human and otherworldly.

Starting with a New Year’s Day screening of Raiders of the Lost Ark, fans of this fabled film series can revisit their favourite moments all the way through to the most recent adventure in this year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on February 2.

For younger film fans, Vue will also be bringing back Sid The Sloth, Manny the Mammoth, Diego the Sabertooth Tiger and Scrat the Squirrel as the entire Ice Age series returns.

From the arctic tundras of the original Ice Age to other exciting locations such as the world of the dinosaurs and the pirate infested oceans, there’s plenty of fantastic fun to be had in this much beloved animated adventure series, which screens weekly from January 5 until February 2.

Robert Lea, head of screen content at Vue Entertainment, said: “At Vue, we always aim to deliver the best content around, and that includes bringing some of our favourite films back to the big screen.

“This winter, we have some of cinema’s greatest adventures returning to the big screen where they belong, including the epic sci-fi scope of the incredible Star Wars trilogy, the epic adventures of Indiana Jones and the frantic family fun of the Ice Age series.

“We’re excited to revisit these iconic series and invite those looking to get lost in great stories on the big screen along for the ride.”

Star Wars

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – December 22;

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back – December 23;

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – December 24.

Indiana Jones

Raiders of the Lost Ark – January 1 and January 5;

Indiana Jones and the Temple Of Doom – January 12;

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – January 19;

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – January 26;

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – February 2.

Ice Age

Ice Age – January 5;

Ice Age: The Meltdown – January 12;

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs – January 19;

Ice Age: Continental Drift – January 26;

Ice Age: Collision Course – February 2.

Super Saver Tickets are available from just £4.99 at selected venues when booked online here.