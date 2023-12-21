In addition, as part of its Mini Morning programme, Vue will be showing select films at just £2.49 a ticket when booked online.

Returning to Vue from December 22, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole in The Polar Express. During his adventure he learns about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

Playing throughout the festive season and into the new year is the reimagined tale of the famous chocolatier, Wonka, following a young Willy Wonka as he embarks on one of his earliest adventures (and meets his famous helpers, the Oompa-Loompas!).

To celebrate, Vue is launching a wonderfully Wonka-inspired treat – a bubblegum flavoured Tango Ice Blast.

A true festive classic, It’s a Wonderful Life will also be screening at Vue from December 22. George Bailey, beset with personal and professional problems, finds his previously happy life falling apart around him on Christmas Eve. Just when George sees no way out, his guardian angel intervenes and shows what his beloved hometown of Bedford Falls would be like without him.

As part of the Mini Mornings screenings, which showcase the very best family films at just £2.49 per ticket, kids and parents alike can enjoy a week of Arthur Christmas from December 22, in which Santa’s clumsy son gets put on a mission to give out a present they misplaced to a young girl in less than two hours.

Also showing over the Christmas break as part of Vue’s Mini Mornings is Paw Patrol from December 29.

Robert Lea, head of screen content at Vue Entertainment, said: "We’re screening a great selection of new films and big screen entertainment during the Christmas holidays, offering a perfect escape for some quality family time this festive season.

"With film screenings from just £2.49 online for Mini Mornings, the big screen experience at Vue is the ultimate treat for the whole family.

"Parents and children can come along, switch off and immerse themselves in great stories."

To find out more about what’s on at Vue, visit www.myvue.com. Tickets for Vue’s Mini Mornings can be purchased in person for £3.49.